Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.76. 4,858,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231,655. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $528.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 48.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

