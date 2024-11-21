OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

