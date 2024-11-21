Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,889 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,767,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,250,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,382,692.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,351.68. This trade represents a 58.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 25.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,727 shares of company stock worth $29,694,037. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $402.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

