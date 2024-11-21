Novartis’ (NVS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Erste Group Bank

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Erste Group Bank in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Novartis has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.