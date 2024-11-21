Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 18046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $452,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 5.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

