Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.47. 48,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 77,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Northland Power Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

