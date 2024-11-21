Northamber plc (LON:NAR) to Issue GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northamber Trading Down 1.2 %
Northamber stock opened at GBX 28.67 ($0.36) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.57. Northamber has a 52 week low of GBX 27.40 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,433.30 and a beta of -0.10.
About Northamber
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northamber
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- NVIDIA Growth Slows: So What? The Uptrend Will Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.