Northamber plc (LON:NAR) to Issue GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northamber Trading Down 1.2 %

Northamber stock opened at GBX 28.67 ($0.36) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.57. Northamber has a 52 week low of GBX 27.40 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,433.30 and a beta of -0.10.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

