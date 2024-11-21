NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 59,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 191.1% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 19,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NEE opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.