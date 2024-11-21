New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.35. 20,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 8,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

