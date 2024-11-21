Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.34. 12,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 21,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Network-1 Technologies worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

