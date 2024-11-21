NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Declares Dividend of $0.61

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6116 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 415,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,045. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $558.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

