Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Parsons makes up approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PSN. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Parsons Trading Up 0.9 %

PSN stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.