Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.52-1.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

NYSE:NGVC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,058. The stock has a market cap of $826.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

