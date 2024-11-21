Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Mplx Trading Down 0.2 %

MPLX opened at $47.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Mplx had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Insider Activity at Mplx

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,790. The trade was a 21.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 73.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 450.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

