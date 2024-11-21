Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.86 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,949,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

