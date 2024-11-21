Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $18,159,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $203.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.08 and a 12-month high of $214.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average of $173.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,535,978 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

