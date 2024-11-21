Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $934,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $4,731,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $266.38 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $277.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

