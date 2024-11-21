Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 324.50 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 328.50 ($4.16). Approximately 173,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 787,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329 ($4.16).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.34) price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GROW
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £40,191.63 ($50,856.17). Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Molten Ventures
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.