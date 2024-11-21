Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 324.50 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 328.50 ($4.16). Approximately 173,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 787,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329 ($4.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.34) price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 382.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 370.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,521.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £40,191.63 ($50,856.17). Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

