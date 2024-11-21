Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Position in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,815 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.06% of Pyrophyte Acquisition worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 88.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,298,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 610,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHYT stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities operating in the energy transition industries.

