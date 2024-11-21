Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $9.50 Million Holdings in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.08% of RCF Acquisition worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of RCF Acquisition by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 497,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

RCF Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RCFA opened at $11.45 on Thursday. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40.

RCF Acquisition Company Profile

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

