Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU opened at $98.37 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

