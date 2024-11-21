Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $205,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 57,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $221.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average is $218.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.28 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

