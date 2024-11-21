Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in S&P Global by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,419,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $503.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.93. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

