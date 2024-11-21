Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,028,000. DraftKings makes up about 0.6% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,034,016.03. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,536 shares of company stock valued at $32,916,465. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

