Michael K. Wirth Sells 164,600 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average is $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.