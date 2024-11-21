Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 130,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 101,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.