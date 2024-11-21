Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.440-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.5 billion-$33.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.6 billion. Medtronic also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.44-5.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.19.

MDT opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

