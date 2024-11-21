MDWerks, Inc. Uplists to OTCQB Venture MarketUS-based MDWerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MDWK) recently made an announcement concerning its trading tier. On November 21, 2024, the company revealed that its common stock has been successfully uplisted from the OT

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read MDWerks’s 8K filing here.

About MDWerks

(Get Free Report)

MDWerks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries.

See Also