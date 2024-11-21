Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,229,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,545,600 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,513,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $188.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23. The company has a market capitalization of $977.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

