MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Compass Point

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

MARA has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

MARA Stock Performance

MARA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 64,046,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,854,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 5.52. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MARA will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $544,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,155,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,280,781. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,805 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MARA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in MARA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in MARA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MARA by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

