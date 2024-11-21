Makena Capital Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,786 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 46.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3,175.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 121.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $68.00.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.