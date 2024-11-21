Makena Capital Management LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Makena Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 429,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group accounts for about 2.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Creative Planning raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

