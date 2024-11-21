MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 570,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 722,193 shares.The stock last traded at $100.34 and had previously closed at $100.32.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

