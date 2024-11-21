Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 6694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

