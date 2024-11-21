LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $732,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $181.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

