LPL Financial LLC Acquires 434,623 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $587,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

