LPL Financial LLC Acquires 242,536 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,679,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 773,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,145,000 after acquiring an additional 67,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $293.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $223.61 and a 52-week high of $298.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

