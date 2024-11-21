Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.44). Approximately 340,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 136,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of £116.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a current ratio of 17.54 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Litigation Capital Management’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

In other Litigation Capital Management news, insider Patrick Moloney sold 75,991 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42), for a total value of £85,109.92 ($107,693.18). Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

