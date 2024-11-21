Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Trading Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 462 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 450.95 ($5.71). Approximately 648,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 303,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416.50 ($5.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8,330.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 502.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 624.41.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

