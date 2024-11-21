Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 29% – Here’s Why

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. 9,878,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,115% from the average session volume of 812,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 29.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,002,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 4,507,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,674,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 35,907 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.