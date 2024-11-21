Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.75. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Lifestore Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Lifestore Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lifestore Financial Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

