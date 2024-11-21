Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.42 and last traded at $93.76, with a volume of 32839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Lear Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. Lear had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11,753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,126,000 after buying an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $820,929,000 after purchasing an additional 946,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lear by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,726,000 after purchasing an additional 504,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lear by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,083,000 after purchasing an additional 300,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

