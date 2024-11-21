Lanesha Minnix Sells 1,000 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 232,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after buying an additional 199,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after buying an additional 73,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

