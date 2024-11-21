Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIN opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

FBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

