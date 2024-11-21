Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.81 Million Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 127.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 69.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Tri-Continental stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

