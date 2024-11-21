L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 3,185 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Public Storage by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $332.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $251.49 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.61%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.