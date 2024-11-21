L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 3,185 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Public Storage by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Public Storage stock opened at $332.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $251.49 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.61%.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
