L & S Advisors Inc Has $11.22 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,454 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 1.2% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $68.99 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.