L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TT opened at $410.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $421.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

