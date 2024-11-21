Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.90. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 555,169 shares trading hands.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

