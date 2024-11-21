KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $616.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $762.78. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $527.11 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

